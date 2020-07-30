Tokyo Gas comes to US with Texas solar farm

Tokyo Gas has announced that it will create an American subsidiary, Tokyo Gas America, to manage the project, which will be developed by Hecate Energy in Chicago.

The Texas project will be known as Aktina. Its acquisition, with a capital contribution of JP¥49 billion (US$466 million), will go through on Wednesday 5 August.

Construction of Aktina will begin in autumn 2020, and will be brought online in stages, commencing in the second quarter of 2021. Tokyo Gas has commented that the location was chosen to be close to the high-demand load centre of Houston.

This deal is Tokyo Gas’ first acquisition outside of Japan, and will bring the company’s total solar portfolio to 1.2GW.