Waste Management may be one of the most recognized names in… well… waste management. Now, the company that has made curbside pickup of trash and recyclables easy for customers for years is adding a new service to its portfolio. Waste Management is launching its Green Waste Recycling pilot program in Nevada to collect organic yard waste like leaves, pine needles, branches, and garden waste.

The company’s new Green Waste Recycling program is being piloted in Incline Village and Crystal Bay Nevada. The program began July 11 in cooperation with IVGID Waste Not—Incline Village’s public works program “to empower sustainable living by providing conservation programs for recycling, household hazardous waste, water conservation, watershed management, and education.”

"Waste Management is committed to providing environmental solutions that reduce our impact on the environment, and reduce the amount of material being sent to local landfills by extracting value from those materials," says Justin Caporusso, Waste Management spokesperson. "Providing a solution for green waste allows our customers to participate in our sustainability efforts."

The way the program works is simple. Residents purchase approved recyclable green bags from various suppliers throughout their community. The green bags are filled with vegetative yard waste, such as pine needles, leaves, lawn clippings, etcetera. The bags are placed curbside for pickup on the same day as their biweekly blue bag recycling pickup. Residents are limited to 12 green bags per week. There is no additional fee for the green bag pickup.

Waste Management will transport the green recycling bags to a regional biomass energy production plant, or chip the plant matter for local erosion control projects. Should the program prove successful, Waste Management’s Green Waste Recycling program could make its way to your neighborhood!