Canopy Power develops renewable microgrids in Asia with EDF

Singapore-based energy company Canopy Power is reportedly partnering with EDF on the development of renewable energy microgrids in Asia.

Described by Canopy as “cleaner and cheaper electricity where the grid won’t reach”, its microgrids can significantly reduce the consumption of diesel fuel by mitigating the necessity of generator engines and thus also preventing the fluxations in oil price having a bearing on a business’ profitability.

It does this by pooling several sources of cleaner energy, such as solar and wind, in combination with pre-existing generator and electricity grid infrastructure. The combined energy is linked at a central management point.

As is common with microgrids and virtual power plants, battery storage units are used to regulate excess energy by storing it for peak usage hours or nighttime.

The overall affordability and cost-saving aspects of the microgrid are monitored by a smart energy management system, which also ensures that customers receive a consistent level of quality and service.

Opening up new opportunities in Asia

The deal struck between Canopy and EDF is a jointly-devised market offering which hopes to develop new energy-related business opportunities in Asia.

As a domestic expert in designing functional microgrids, Canopy will provide project development and long-term engineering services.

Meanwhile, EDF, also an expert in the field of renewable energy, will provide resources for the project, as well as its experience from similar endeavours and renowned capability for high-quality delivery.

Its ability to optimise flexible grid solutions was most recently demonstrated by an appointment to develop 49.9 MW of Pivot Power s battery assets.

“EDF exports its expertise around the world with a strong ambition: to support its customers all over the world with their energy transition,” said Jean-Philippe Buisson, Snr VP Asia at EDF in an article by PV Magazine Australia.

“This partnership with Canopy Power supports our commitments in Asia to develop solar hybrid microgrids, with the objective to decarbonise the electricity mix some of our customers are using, or give populations which do not have decent electricity supply access to clean electricity.

“Combining EDF’s strengths with Canopy Power’s will accelerate the pace of the projects implemented in Asia.”

Similarly, Sujay Malve, Founder and CEO of Canopy Power, added in the same article that the two companies shared a common sense of purpose: providing power to those who need it via eco-friendly methods. He believed this unity would lead the endeavour to success.

“While EDF brings decades of experience in owning and operating energy infrastructure, Canopy Power provides the regional and technical expertise of designing and building renewable microgrids. Together we offer cost-effective, modular energy solutions to businesses and communities striving to make the shift in the right direction,” he said.