MG Motor partners with Tata Power on India’s EV future

Legacy brand MG Motor India has released details of its collaboration with Tata Power to deliver the future of EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure.

A signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies will see Tata deploy 50KW DC chargers - providing 100 miles of power from a charge of roughly 30 minutes - at select MG dealerships, as well as end-to-end charging points throughout India.

Viewed as part of MG’s long-term focus on EV product development, the CCS / CHAdeMO chargers will be compatible with the company’s own MG ZS EV model and all other cars with a similar standard.

Creating synergy

India has an estimated 150mn drivers on the road today, making it potentially one of the largest EV markets in the world. However, recent surveys have shown that a very small portion of these (one article states as little as 8,000) actually desire an EV.

Issues commonly associated with converting are similar to other countries: affordability, practicality and lack of EV charging infrastructure are persistent image problems which the industry must overcome.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of MG Motor India, stated that making the case for eco-friendly transportation had become its goal; one which it would promote change through collaboration and a shared vision:

“Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions.

“With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together,” he said.

Affirming this positive relationship, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, added that the joint effort would bring about an optimal result for consumers in India:

“We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner and also to work on a second-life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers with a seamless charging experience.

“We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adopt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer.”

Exploring the possibilities

With the Indian automotive industry projected to be worth between USD$251bn to $283bn by 2026, this new partnership is certainly developing fertile ground for investment.

MG India has already installed 10 50KW DC chargers at its dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with more cities on the horizon.

Tata Power has been even more prolific: 180+ ‘EZ Charge’ brand charging points in 19 cities, with a seamless digital interface to make the customer experience simple, intuitive and smooth.

Between the two companies, they are gradually helping India to move away from the internal combustion engine and towards a fully EV market. Laying the infrastructure to make it possible will be key and this exactly what MG-Tata intends to do.