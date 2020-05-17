Moving Off the Grid with Clean Energy Fuel Cells

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 19, 2012 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ -- Life Technologies Corporation announced it will use a fuel cell system to self-generate electricity for its company headquarters, along with its manufacturing and distribution center in Carlsbad, California. The Bloom Energy fuel cell system will begin operating in August and will reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent, increase energy reliability while also delivering cost savings.

The new fuel cell system will fit within 1500 square feet and generate one megawatt of electricity - among the highest output in San Diego County and equivalent to powering more than 1000 homes. Life Technologies is the first company in the life sciences industry to adopt the Bloom Energy technology and joins other leading companies including The Coca-Cola Company, eBay, FedEx, Google, Apple and Walmart.

"Moving 'off the grid' using innovative sources of alternative energy helps reduce our carbon footprint and continues to demonstrate our commitment to ongoing sustainability initiatives," said Cristina Amorim, Chief Sustainability Officer for Life Technologies. "We will continue to lead our industry by indentifying green initiatives that are advantageous for both the environment and our business."

Life Technologies is continually exploring new ways to conserve energy and natural resources. Since 2008, the company has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 16 percent; energy consumption by 20 percent; water usage by 43 percent; and hazardous waste by 41 percent. Life Technologies' sustainability efforts have also been recognized by leading organizations, including:

Listed on Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, the annual clean capitalism ranking announced each year during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index - reserved for the top 10 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in terms of sustainability.

Named to the Bloomberg-Maplecroft Climate Innovation Index (CII) Leaders. Members are ranked among the top 100 of the 819 largest US-based companies in terms of climate-related innovation and carbon management programs.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a provider of breakthrough solid oxide fuel cell technology that generates clean, highly-efficient power onsite from virtually any fuel source. Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The Bloom Energy Server is currently producing power for several Fortune 500 companies such as Adobe, Caltech, eBay, FedEx, Google, Staples, and Walmart. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Life Technologies

Life Technologies Corporation LIFE -0.66% is a global biotechnology company with customers in more than 160 countries using its innovative solutions to solve some of today's most difficult scientific challenges. Quality and innovation are accessible to every lab with its reliable and easy-to-use solutions spanning the biological spectrum with more than 50,000 products for agricultural biotechnology, translational research, molecular medicine and diagnostics, stem cell-based therapies, forensics, food safety and animal health. Its systems, reagents and consumables represent some of the most cited brands in scientific research including: Ion Torrent(TM), Applied Biosystems®, Invitrogen(TM), GIBCO®, Ambion®, Molecular Probes®, Novex®, and TaqMan®. Life Technologies employs approximately 10,400 people and upholds its ongoing commitment to innovation with more than 4,000 patents and exclusive licenses. LIFE had sales of $3.7 billion in 2011.

