Four priorities for Sustainable Aviation Fuels' development
World Economic Forum publishes Joint Policy Proposal to accelerate SAF deployment in Europe
The World Economic Forum has highlighted four priorities for the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) as governments and airlines are urged to step up efforts to create viable decarbonisation strategies to preserve operations and help avoid future climate crises.
Given limits on the future supply of feedstock for commercially available SAF pathways, it states "new technology pathways urgently need to be brought to market", despite their current lack of cost competitiveness.
Four priorities have been outlined as further direct and indirect support is required to ensure SAF production can scale up and meet demand increases.
Through the Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow initiative, supported by analysis from Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) and McKinsey & Company, the paper states Europe should pursue "a combination of supply- and demand-side measures to accelerate the uptake of sustainable aviation fuels".
Seven policy pillars for a more sustainable EU aviation ecosystem are also outlined in the report.
With appropriate government support, the current situation could offer an opportunity for the industry to reset itself onto a more sustainable path, the report concludes.