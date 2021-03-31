3E adds SynaptiQ apps and revamps corporate identity

3E is launching one updated and two new SynaptiQ applications and refreshing its corporate identity and website this spring.

The digital solution changes cover:

Asset Operations Application for optimising the operations, performance analysis & reporting of the renewable energy portfolio by comprehensive functionality beyond monitoring. This well-known and valued solution has been updated with a new UI.

Solar Analytics AI-based solution for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost solar asset performance.

Wind Analytics – LivLiner Inside AI-based solution, co-created by 3E and Livliner, for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost wind asset performance.

The website aims to provide an 'all-in-one service point' for SaaS offerings and will expand as new solutions become available.

3E continues to explore innovations and new developments in renewable energy and digitalisation, striving to provide the industry’s most advanced energy intelligence and AI-based solutions.

In 2010, the first renewable energy plant was connected to its digital analytics platform and it now has more than 10GW of connected assets.