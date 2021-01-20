Major utility sees 25% savings in estimate production time

Fortune 100 energy company, Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) needed a tech solution to help improve large capital project management while minimizing disruption to existing processes. Find out how InEight’s construction estimating software solution enabled ComEd to achieve their goals, ultimately reducing their estimated production time by 25%.

CUSTOMER BACKGROUND

Chicago-based Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) is a Fortune 100 energy company and the largest electric utility in Illinois. A member company of Exelon Corporation, ComEd provides electricity to more than 4 million residents across northern Illinois — about 70% of the state’s population.

THE CHALLENGE

ComEd needed a technology solution to help demonstrate and document its efforts to continuously improve how it manages large capital project costs. At the same time, the utility wanted to minimize disruption to existing processes for its operating companies using Excel and Primavera P6. ComEd also needed to speed up new hire training, deliver consistent project costing and drive accurate data into its reporting engine dashboard.

THE SOLUTION

ComEd leveraged InEight’s estimating software , which sets the industry standard for accuracy, performance and multiuser collaboration. With InEight’s expertise, the company could start to enjoy unmatched connectivity options for its electric and gas utility estimating, benchmarking and reporting requirements.

Using InEight’s solution, ComEd now aligns data within PowerBI® to be consistent with corporate direction, while also integrating data from its work planning and tracking system. The tool also helps ComEd leverage cost assembly and peer resource cost data libraries, enabling new and existing team members to easily create consistent and accurate estimates. The estimating solution was key to reducing the time needed for developing resource and cost item assemblies.

THE RESULTS

Ultimately, ComEd achieved its goals and reduced estimate production time by 25%, while delivering more consistent and accurate estimates.

“The benefit of having data from multiple systems in one data library is huge!”

– Nathan Kitzman, Senior Project Controls Estimator, ComEd

By Rick Deans, EVP, Industry Engagement, InEight

© 2021 InEight Inc. All rights reserved.