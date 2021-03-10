UK Government unveils £20m R&D fund for EV tech innovations

The UK Government has unveiled £20 million funding to support EV technology innovations.

The investment, coinciding with British Science Week, aims to propel the UK into "a world leader" in EV design and manufacture through an R&D competition which opens on March 15.

Video about the £20 million research fund

Previous winners include a zero emission ambulance prototype for London Ambulance Service. Designed by ULEMCo, the ambulance can reach speeds of 90mph and travel an average of 200 miles a day with zero emissions.

Another successful bidder was tech start-up Urban Foresight, which received £3 million to develop pop-up chargers that rise up out of the pavement to provide a discreet, safe and low-cost EV charging solution to those without off-street parking.

The government has also today published its response to the consultation on ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans, which cements its commitment to phasing out new vehicles by 2030, and for all new cars and vans to be zero-emission at the tailpipe by 2035.

David Watson, CEO and founder of EV smart charging company Ohme, said while it was encouraging to see the government supporting businesses who are making the EV revolution a reality, much more concerted investment is needed to meet ambitious 2030 climate goals.

"It's important to remember that the electric vehicles themselves are just one piece of the puzzle," he said.

"In addition to vehicle technology, charging infrastructure and battery production, we also need to prioritise investments in smart charging solutions that will manage demand, balance the grid and facilitate a smooth transition to zero-carbon transport."

The US government is driving adoption of EVs through supportive policies and incentives. The American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act would provide up to a 30% tax credit for companies building products and technology that reduce carbon emissions.

Orange County-based EV Experts has announced a new venture providing EV charging solutions to commercial and government agency clients and partnered with DUEx, a dry utility consulting company that works closely with utility agencies and private commercial clients.

The global electric vehicle market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2027.