UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen plant completes design phase

Peel L&P Environmental has the option to acquire exclusive rights to Powerhouse Energy DMG Technology, a unique process for recovering hydrogen from unrecyclable plastic. The plant has passed its front end engineering design (FEED) phase, which addressed the technical details of the facility’s design and engineering work. Once it is fully operational, it will turn waste plastic from various sources into hydrogen suitable for fuelling cars, buses and HGVs.

The FEED study estimated the total cost of the project at £20mn.

Richard Barker, director at Peel L&P Environmental, commented: “This FEED phase is an important step forward in delivering this innovative technology at Protos.

“Working with Powerhouse Energy we’re creating a blueprint for this UK first plastic-to-hydrogen facility, with plans to roll out over 70 more across the UK. With hydrogen increasingly being seen as an important part of our journey to net-zero the time is now".

David Ryan, CEO of Powerhouse Energy, commented: “I would like to congratulate Peel L&P on bringing the FEED phase for the DMG plant at Protos to a successful completion, especially during the lockdown period which is a significant achievement. Defining the application at Protos has provided further commercial and technical validation of our DMG technology.

“We are confident that the delivery of this first commercial plant will provide a community based distributed source of hydrogen to further the hydrogen economy in the UK”.

The plastic-to-hydrogen facility in Cheshire will transform the way that waste plastic is dealt with in the north-west of England. It will become one of 11 environmental plants being developed across the UK by Peel L&P; it is hoped that it will also contribute to national efforts to incorporate waste plastics into the hydrogen sector.