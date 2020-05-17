Top 5 oil producing states in the U.S.

Follow @EnergyDigital

The Bakken shale oil play has changed the oil and gas production landscape in North America. North Dakota now ranks No. 2 among U.S. oil-producing states. How do the other oil producing states stack up?

5.) Oklahoma – The Sooner State production is increasing and is now at more than 262,000 barrels per day.

4.) California – the Golden State has been in decline but still pumps out 526,000 barrels per day.

3.) Alaska – The Frontier State has also been in decline but is cranking out 556,000 barrels a day.

2.) North Dakota – The Roughrider State has benefited from the Bakken shale play and now delivers 769,000 barrels a day.

1.) Texas – The Lone Star State is still by far the top oil producing state with more than 2.1 million barrels per day.

Source: Energy Information Administration