Shell spells out its net zero emissions transition strategy
Shell aims to reduce its net carbon intensity by 6-8% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100 percent by 2050
Shell aims to reduce its net carbon intensity by 6-8% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100 percent by 2050
Shell's Strategy Day takes on a whole new meaning on Thursday as it sets out how it intends to transition to a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.
Confirming that its total oil production peaked in 2019, the oil giant aims to reduce its net carbon intensity by 6-8% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100 percent by 2050.
The next decade will be pivotal as it needs to access an additional 25 million tonnes a year of CCS capacity by 2035 - more than 5 times the amount in the three projects of which Shell is a part, and only one, Quest in Canada, is currently in operation.
“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,” said Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden.
“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need – products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society."
The company "expects" its total carbon emissions peaked at 1.7 gigatonnes per year in 2018 and it will focus on nature-based solutions to offset emissions of 120 million tonnes a year by 2030. Shell said it will work with the Science Based Targets Initiative, Transition Pathway Initiative and others to develop industry standards and align with them.
As its portfolio is rebalanced, annual investment will be $5-6 billion in its Growth pillar (around $3 billion in Marketing; $2-3 billion in Renewables and Energy Solutions), $8-9 billion in its Transition pillar (around $4 billion Integrated Gas; $4-5 billion Chemicals and Products) and around $8 billion in Upstream. The breakdown is as follows:
Upstream:
The transition follows last week's results in which Shell a $4.8 billion annual loss in 2020, a fall of 71% and its lowest in 16 years, on account of the pandemic and falling oil prices and demand (click here).
bp is embarking on a similar transition, by reducing emissions in operations, improving products to help customers lower their emissions and creating low carbon businesses (click here).
The International Energy Agency estimates that energy efficiency could contribute around 40% of the emissions reductions needed to stay below the 2 degrees celsius goal.
The Energy Transition Plan will be put to shareholders for an advistory vote at this year's AGM.