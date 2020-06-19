Tata Power awarded 220 MW of solar contracts in one week

India’s largest integrated power company, Tata Power, announced at the beginning of the week that it was developing 120 MW of solar power in Gujarat.

Following on from this news, reports have revealed that Tata is also investing in a 100 MW solar operation in Maharashtra, bringing the energy capacity under construction to 220 MW - a significant amount for such a short time period.

Supplying the energy generated by the Gujarat site to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on a 25-year contract following operational completion of the site, the project is scheduled for commission within 18 months of a PPA (power purchase agreement) being issued.

According to the Deccan Herald, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. (MSEDCL) will be the beneficiary of the Maharashtra development on a similar a 25-year agreement.

Committed to renewable energy

These projects bring Tata’s renewable capacity to roughly 3,557 MW, including 920 MW currently under implementation. The Gujarat site is expected to mitigate 300mn kg of CO2 annually and the Maharashtra installation 240mn kg.

Speaking about the Gujarat project, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, stated that the company was proud of spearheading the transformation of India’s energy infrastructure and expressed excitement at the new prospect.

“We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat, and are thankful to the Government of Gujarat and the officials at GUVNL for this opportunity.

“We are pleased to announce our win and we will continue to demonstrate our strong commitment towards renewable energy as well as project development, engineering and execution capabilities. We hope to continue to build on our capabilities, deliver over expectations and create high benchmarks all around.”

Developing EV infrastructure

Indeed, Tata’s dedication to India’s clean-energy future seems to know no limits; in a previous article, Energy Digital explored the company’s partnership with MG Motor India to encourage the country’s uptake on EVs (electric vehicles):

“We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner and also to work on a second-life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers with a seamless charging experience,” said Sinha.

“We are confident that this partnership with MG Motor will further boost our country’s ability to adopt the electrified range of vehicles that MG Motor has to offer.”

This enthusiasm was warmly shared by the President and MD of MG Motor India Rajeev Chaba, who intimated that partnering with Tata was essential to the endeavour’s success.

“Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions.

“With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together,” he said.